The Cardinals traded Matz to the Red Sox on Wednesday in exchange for Blaze Jordan, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

After sending Ryan Helsley to the Mets earlier Wednesday, the Cardinals will continue unloading pieces from their bullpen by sending Matz to the Red Sox. Matz, 34, has been effective in middle relief this season to the tune of a 3.44 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 55 innings. He's likely to stay in the bullpen with his new organization, though the Sox may try to work him into the rotation now that Tanner Houck (elbow) is without a clear return timeline.