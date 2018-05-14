Red Sox's Steven Wright: Activated Monday, sent to bullpen
Wright (suspension) was activated Monday, Chad Jennings of The Athletic Boston reports.
Wright is back with the Red Sox after serving his 15-game suspension. The veteran hurler will head to the bullpen with Boston set on starters, serving as a long reliever for the time being. He could eventually shift back to a starting role should an opening in the rotation arise. Hector Velazquez (back) was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding move.
