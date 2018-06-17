Red Sox's Steven Wright: Another strong outing
Wright (2-1) allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out four across seven innings to take the loss Saturday against the Mariners.
Wright was hit with the hard-luck loss as he was outpitched by Wade LeBlanc in an unlikely pitcher's duel. That shouldn't take away from his effort, however, as he didn't allow a hit after the third inning and held the Mariners without an extra-base hit in his seven innings of work. In three starts this season, Wright has given up only one earned run across 20.2 innings.
