Wright (knee) was arrested on domestic assault charges over the weekend, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

The Wright family released a statement, claiming the incident was a verbal argument and that he did not raise a hand to anyone. The Red Sox also released a statement saying that police and MLB are both looking into the matter. Under MLB's personal conduct policy, players can and have been suspended when the commissioner's office finds cause, so it's possible that a suspension could be coming for Wright. He ended the year on the DL after undergoing left knee surgery in May.