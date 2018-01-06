Wright (knee) agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Red Sox, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With the agreement in place, the two sides will avoid arbitration. Wright played in just five games with the Red Sox last season and ended the year on the DL following a knee operation that aimed for cartilage restoration. Wright's availability for spring training remains uncertain as he continues to go through the recovery process, so keep an eye out for further updates on the knuckleballer as the season draws near.