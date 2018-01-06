Red Sox's Steven Wright: Avoids arbitration, re-signs with Red Sox
Wright (knee) agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Red Sox, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
With the agreement in place, the two sides will avoid arbitration. Wright played in just five games with the Red Sox last season and ended the year on the DL following a knee operation that aimed for cartilage restoration. Wright's availability for spring training remains uncertain as he continues to go through the recovery process, so keep an eye out for further updates on the knuckleballer as the season draws near.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Arrested on domestic assault charges•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Heads to 60-day DL•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Has successful knee surgery•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Out for remainder of season•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Likely headed for knee surgery•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...