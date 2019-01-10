Wright signed a one-year, $1.375 million contract with the Red Sox on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Lingering knee issues coupled with a 15-game suspension limited Wright to just four starts and 16 relief appearances for the Red Sox in 2018. When healthy, the veteran knuckleballer posted a tidy 2.68 ERA across 53.2 innings, though poor walk (11.7 percent) and strikeout (18.8 percent) rates suggest he was a bit lucky (4.37 FIP). Wright underwent a scope on his left knee earlier in the offseason but is expected to be ready to go for spring training. He's set to compete for a back-end rotation spot in camp.

