Red Sox's Steven Wright: Avoids arbitration
Wright signed a one-year, $1.375 million contract with the Red Sox on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Lingering knee issues coupled with a 15-game suspension limited Wright to just four starts and 16 relief appearances for the Red Sox in 2018. When healthy, the veteran knuckleballer posted a tidy 2.68 ERA across 53.2 innings, though poor walk (11.7 percent) and strikeout (18.8 percent) rates suggest he was a bit lucky (4.37 FIP). Wright underwent a scope on his left knee earlier in the offseason but is expected to be ready to go for spring training. He's set to compete for a back-end rotation spot in camp.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Has procedure on knee•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Could be rotation option•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Doesn't make World Series roster•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Expected to make World Series roster•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Still hopeful to make World Series roster•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Fires successful bullpen Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...