Wright (knee) appears to have avoided injury after being pulled from a rehab start due to lower back stiffness, Brendan McGair of the Pawtucket Times reports.

Wright's back is good to go after he was removed for precautionary reasons during his last minor-league start. He successfully completed a bullpen session Monday, and he's expected to make another rehab start in the near future. Wright is still trying to make his way back to the big leagues following left knee surgery.