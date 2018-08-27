Wright (knee) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Wright, who has been on the DL since late June with left knee inflammation, is finally ready for game action after successfully throwing a 35-pitch live batting practice session over the weekend. He'll likely need multiple rehab appearances before rejoining the Red Sox given how long he's been on the shelf. Once healthy, Wright will assume a role in Boston's bullpen.

