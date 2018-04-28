Red Sox's Steven Wright: Begins serving suspension
Wright (knee) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday to begin serving his 15-game suspension, freelance sports writer Maureen Mullen reports.
Wright was on a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket and was expected to require another outing or two before returning. The struggles of Drew Pomeranz -- 7.27 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in two starts -- could have prompted the move from the Red Sox to start the clock on the suspension, which Wright was handed in late March for violating the league's domestic violence policy. The 33-year-old is first eligible to return May 14 against the Athletics.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Set for rehab start Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Avoids setback•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Pulled early from rehab start•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Set for rehab assignment Friday•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Nears rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Placed on disabled list•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...