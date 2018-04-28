Wright (knee) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday to begin serving his 15-game suspension, freelance sports writer Maureen Mullen reports.

Wright was on a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket and was expected to require another outing or two before returning. The struggles of Drew Pomeranz -- 7.27 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in two starts -- could have prompted the move from the Red Sox to start the clock on the suspension, which Wright was handed in late March for violating the league's domestic violence policy. The 33-year-old is first eligible to return May 14 against the Athletics.