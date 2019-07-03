Wright is an option being considered as the fifth starter, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox are discussing options to fill the fifth starter's job after losing Brian Johnson (infection) indefinitely. With the news that Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) is expected to serve as a traditional closer upon his return from the injured list, manager Alex Cora is looking at Wright and Hector Velazquez as starters. Wright was expected to pitch in a variety of relief roles after returning from an 80-game suspension but was stretched out to three innings while on rehab. "We have to talk about it," Cora said. "As you know, physically it's one of those that can he deal with the workload? That's the important thing. Can he do it for five innings or is he better off going two innings, an off day and two innings after that? We've been talking for two days now, looking for answers and trying to make adjustments."