Wright allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless eighth inning in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Wright has been used in key situations the last two times out, which is odd for a knuckleballer. However, Wright is able to get the pitch in the zone, and manager Alex Cora desperately needs someone to become a reliable eighth-inning bridge to closer Craig Kimbrel. Matt Barnes (hip) might be that guy when he returns, but it doesn't hurt to have more than one setup man.

