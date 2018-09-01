Wright (knee) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday.

Wright wound up missing a little more than two months with a knee injury, but he's ready to rejoin the Red Sox after getting through a simulated game with no issues Friday. The veteran southpaw will start out in a lower-leverage relief role, but manager Alex Cora said he won't be afraid to use Wright in high-leverage situations once he gets a few successful appearances under his belt. He owns a 2.25 ERA across 16 innings as a reliever this season.

