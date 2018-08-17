Red Sox's Steven Wright: Continuing bullpen session
Wright (knee) is throwing bullpen sessions and manager Alex Cora said he is "getting close" to a rehab assignment, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Wright has been on disabled list since late June, so he should require multiple starts in the minors to build up his arm strength. A firm timetable is unlikely to be available until the rehab assignment is set, making a return prior to September unlikely for the veteran right-hander.
