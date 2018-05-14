Wright (suspension) is expected to be activated ahead of Monday night's game, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Wright's 15-game suspension is up Monday, so a move needs to be made. The remaining questions are how does Boston manipulate the roster to accommodate Wright's return and in what role will he serve. Sending Hector Velazquez, who has minor-league options, down to Triple-A would be the simplest way to answer the first question. The knuckle-balling right-hander has served as primarily a starter the last few seasons, but there's no room in the rotation, so pitching out of the bullpen is the likely answer to the second question. Wright's capable of giving the Red Sox multiple innings, much like Velazquez and Brian Johnson have done, which in turn gives manager Alex Cora a chance to reset the bullpen if need be.