Wright (suspension) is expected to be activated Tuesday when he is eligible to return from an 80-game suspension for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Manager Alex Cora said Wright will make one more rehab appearance for Triple-A Pawtucket before his activation. The knuckleballer has posted a 2.35 ERA while striking out four over 7.2 innings with the PawSox. Wright's balky knee means he'll be used as a reliever instead of filling a rotation spot.