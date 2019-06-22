Red Sox's Steven Wright: Could be activated next week
Wright (suspension) is expected to be activated Tuesday when he is eligible to return from an 80-game suspension for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Manager Alex Cora said Wright will make one more rehab appearance for Triple-A Pawtucket before his activation. The knuckleballer has posted a 2.35 ERA while striking out four over 7.2 innings with the PawSox. Wright's balky knee means he'll be used as a reliever instead of filling a rotation spot.
