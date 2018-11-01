Red Sox's Steven Wright: Could be rotation option
President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Thursday that Wright will need to get his knee checked out again but that he will be a "good rotation option" for the Red Sox next year, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Wright suffered the knee injury during Game 1 of the ALDS against the Yankees and failed to return for the World Series after being taken off the postseason roster. He was expected to require arthroscopic surgery, though Dombrowski added that there's no procedure planned at the current time. More should be known regarding his status once he goes in and gets the knee checked out again. Wright wound up making four starts out of his 20 appearances in the regular season, logging an impressive 2.68 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with a 7.0 K/9. The right-hander previously worked as a starter the last few years, but injury problems and a lack of consistency drove him to the bullpen, so it remains to be seen whether he's able to come into spring training fully healthy with a chance to win a back-end-of-the-rotation spot.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Doesn't make World Series roster•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Expected to make World Series roster•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Still hopeful to make World Series roster•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Fires successful bullpen Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Will require knee surgery•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Officially removed from ALDS roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...