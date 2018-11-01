President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Thursday that Wright will need to get his knee checked out again but that he will be a "good rotation option" for the Red Sox next year, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Wright suffered the knee injury during Game 1 of the ALDS against the Yankees and failed to return for the World Series after being taken off the postseason roster. He was expected to require arthroscopic surgery, though Dombrowski added that there's no procedure planned at the current time. More should be known regarding his status once he goes in and gets the knee checked out again. Wright wound up making four starts out of his 20 appearances in the regular season, logging an impressive 2.68 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with a 7.0 K/9. The right-hander previously worked as a starter the last few years, but injury problems and a lack of consistency drove him to the bullpen, so it remains to be seen whether he's able to come into spring training fully healthy with a chance to win a back-end-of-the-rotation spot.