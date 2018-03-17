Red Sox's Steven Wright: Could break camp in rotation
Wright (knee) thinks he could break camp in the big-league rotation if he continues on his current track, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports.
He threw a three-inning live batting practice session Saturday and said he felt a dramatic improvement compared to his previous session just a few days earlier. Manager Alex Cora thinks the next step will be a minor-league game. He will need to avoid any setbacks if he is indeed going to be ready to go for an April 2 start in Miami (the fifth starter's spot).
