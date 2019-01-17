President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Wright is an option at closer in 2019, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

With Craig Kimbrel hitting the free agent market, Dombrowski named Wright, Ryan Brasier, Matt Barnes and Tyler Thornburg as possible options to take over as the team's closer, though he noted Barnes and Brasier are the two frontrunners. The veteran knuckleballer was solid when healthy in 2018, posting a 2.68 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 53.2 innings. He underwent a scope on his left knee earlier in the offseason but should be good to go for the start of spring training.