Wright (1-0) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out one over three scoreless innings to earn his first win of the season Saturday against the Braves.

For the second time this season, Wright came on for an ineffective Drew Pomeranz and gave Boston multiple innings out of the bullpen -- he pitched 4.2 innings in the previous Pomeranz start. Despite what appears to be a potential change in the rotation, Pomeranz will remain a starter while Wright maintains a long-relief role in the 'pen.