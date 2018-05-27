Red Sox's Steven Wright: Earns first win
Wright (1-0) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out one over three scoreless innings to earn his first win of the season Saturday against the Braves.
For the second time this season, Wright came on for an ineffective Drew Pomeranz and gave Boston multiple innings out of the bullpen -- he pitched 4.2 innings in the previous Pomeranz start. Despite what appears to be a potential change in the rotation, Pomeranz will remain a starter while Wright maintains a long-relief role in the 'pen.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Gives Boston chance Friday•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Makes season debut•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Activated Monday, sent to bullpen•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Could be activated Monday•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Tabbed for relief role upon return•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: One more rehab outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....