Wright (knee) is expected to be added to Boston's World Series roster Tuesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

Wright's availability was in doubt after hurting his knee in early October. If the knuckleballer is good to go, he'll likely take the place of either Heath Hembree or Brandon Workman in the bullpen. The 34-year-old has yet to pitch in the postseason in his career.

More News
Our Latest Stories