Red Sox's Steven Wright: Expected to make World Series roster
Wright (knee) is expected to be added to Boston's World Series roster Tuesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.
Wright's availability was in doubt after hurting his knee in early October. If the knuckleballer is good to go, he'll likely take the place of either Heath Hembree or Brandon Workman in the bullpen. The 34-year-old has yet to pitch in the postseason in his career.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Still hopeful to make World Series roster•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Fires successful bullpen Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Will require knee surgery•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Officially removed from ALDS roster•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Out for rest of ALDS•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Undergoes MRI on knee•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...