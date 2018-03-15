Wright's (knee) next step in his recovery process is to throw live batting practice, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Wright successfully tossed two simulated innings Wednesday to minor-league hitters. He's expected to throw around 3.0 innings of live batting practice by Saturday barring any setbacks. Wright still has a long way to go on the road to recovery, and could start the season on the disabled list.

