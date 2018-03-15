Red Sox's Steven Wright: Expected to throw live batting practice
Wright's (knee) next step in his recovery process is to throw live batting practice, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Wright successfully tossed two simulated innings Wednesday to minor-league hitters. He's expected to throw around 3.0 innings of live batting practice by Saturday barring any setbacks. Wright still has a long way to go on the road to recovery, and could start the season on the disabled list.
