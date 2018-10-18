Red Sox's Steven Wright: Fires successful bullpen Wednesday
Wright (knee) threw a successful bullpen session Wednesday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Wednesday marked the veteran hurler's first bullpen session since being shut down and removed from the ALDS roster with a knee issue. Wright said afterwards that he feels like he could pitch right now if asked, suggesting he could be added to the team's World Series roster should Boston advance.
