Red Sox's Steven Wright: Gives Boston a chance Friday
Wright pitched 4.2 innings Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five in a loss to the Orioles.
Starter Drew Pomeranz lasted just four innings, so length was needed out of the bullpen. Wright made his second appearance of the season and pitched well, giving the Red Sox time to mount a comeback from a 5-1 deficit, but the hole Pomeranz dug was too big. This was the fourth time in six starts that Pomeranz has been unable to go six innings. He's dealt with some injuries early on and left Friday's game with a 5.97 ERA. If the Red Sox want to make a change, Wright submitted evidence Friday that he's worthy of a spot in the rotation.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Makes season debut•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Activated Monday, sent to bullpen•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Could be activated Monday•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Tabbed for relief role upon return•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: One more rehab outing•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Begins serving suspension•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart