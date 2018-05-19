Wright pitched 4.2 innings Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five in a loss to the Orioles.

Starter Drew Pomeranz lasted just four innings, so length was needed out of the bullpen. Wright made his second appearance of the season and pitched well, giving the Red Sox time to mount a comeback from a 5-1 deficit, but the hole Pomeranz dug was too big. This was the fourth time in six starts that Pomeranz has been unable to go six innings. He's dealt with some injuries early on and left Friday's game with a 5.97 ERA. If the Red Sox want to make a change, Wright submitted evidence Friday that he's worthy of a spot in the rotation.