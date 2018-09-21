Wright (3-1) pitched three scoreless innings, giving up one hit while striking out two to pick up the win over the Yankees on Thursday.

The Yankees had just erased Boston's lead in the fourth inning when Giancarlo Stanton unloaded a grand slam off Heath Hembree, and it looked like the Red Sox's plan to clinch the AL East might have to wait. Then Steven Wright entered. He slowed down the Yankees lineup between the fifth and seventh innings, his knuckler causing them to take some horrific swings, and allowed Boston's bats reclaim the lead. He hasn't allowed a run since being activated from the disabled list Sept. 3, a span of seven games and 10 innings. Wright will clearly be a weapon in the postseason, whether he's needed to relieve an ineffective starter early or pitch multiple innings late.