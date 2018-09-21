Red Sox's Steven Wright: Has game-changing outing
Wright (3-1) pitched three scoreless innings, giving up one hit while striking out two to pick up the win over the Yankees on Thursday.
The Yankees had just erased Boston's lead in the fourth inning when Giancarlo Stanton unloaded a grand slam off Heath Hembree, and it looked like the Red Sox's plan to clinch the AL East might have to wait. Then Steven Wright entered. He slowed down the Yankees lineup between the fifth and seventh innings, his knuckler causing them to take some horrific swings, and allowed Boston's bats reclaim the lead. He hasn't allowed a run since being activated from the disabled list Sept. 3, a span of seven games and 10 innings. Wright will clearly be a weapon in the postseason, whether he's needed to relieve an ineffective starter early or pitch multiple innings late.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Notches first save•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Bridges to closer in win•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Throws two innings Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Pitches back-to-back days•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Makes first appearance off DL•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Brought off DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...