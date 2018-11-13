Wright underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Monday and is expected to be ready to pitch for the 2019 season, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Wright picked up a knee injury during the first game of the ALDS against New York, and he didn't appear for the rest of the postseason. He'll have nearly the entire offseason to recover from the procedure and should enter spring training as a strong candidate to win a spot in the starting rotation.