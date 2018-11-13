Red Sox's Steven Wright: Has procedure on knee
Wright underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Monday and is expected to be ready to pitch for the 2019 season, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Wright picked up a knee injury during the first game of the ALDS against New York, and he didn't appear for the rest of the postseason. He'll have nearly the entire offseason to recover from the procedure and should enter spring training as a strong candidate to win a spot in the starting rotation.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Could be rotation option•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Doesn't make World Series roster•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Expected to make World Series roster•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Still hopeful to make World Series roster•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Fires successful bullpen Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Will require knee surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...