Red Sox's Steven Wright: Has PRP injection
Wright had a PRP injection in his injured left knee Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Wright may still return before the All-Star Break, but he won't be returning when first eligible Tuesday. Brian Johnson is likely to keep his place in Boston's rotation while Wright remains out.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Lands on disabled list•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Mauled by Mariners in Friday's no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Another strong outing•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Continues scoreless streak in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Tames Tigers on Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: To remain in rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...