Red Sox's Steven Wright: Lands on disabled list
Wright was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with left knee inflammation.
Wright was lit up for 10 runs in 3.1 innings in his last start Friday against the Mariners, a result which now looks as if it may have been injury-related. The DL move was made retroactive to June 23, leaving him eligible to come back July 3 if he proves ready. Justin Haley was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Wright's place on the roster and perhaps in the rotation, though Hector Velazquez and Brian Johnson could also be options.
