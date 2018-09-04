Red Sox's Steven Wright: Makes first appearance off DL
Wright allowed one hit in a scoreless inning in Monday's 8-2 win over Atlanta.
Wright made his first appearance since being activated from the disabled list. Although Wright threw just one inning -- the fifth -- manager Alex Cora envisions using him for multiple innings and high-leverage situations, reports Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald. Cora also sees the value of his knuckleball as a change of pace, capable of confounding hitters.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Brought off DL•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Will be activated Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Makes first rehab appearance•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Throws live batting practice•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Set for live BP•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...