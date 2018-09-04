Wright allowed one hit in a scoreless inning in Monday's 8-2 win over Atlanta.

Wright made his first appearance since being activated from the disabled list. Although Wright threw just one inning -- the fifth -- manager Alex Cora envisions using him for multiple innings and high-leverage situations, reports Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald. Cora also sees the value of his knuckleball as a change of pace, capable of confounding hitters.

