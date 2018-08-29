Red Sox's Steven Wright: Makes first rehab appearance
Wright (knee) walked one and struck out one over two innings for Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday.
Wright made his first rehab appearance since landing on the disabled list in late June. The knuckleballer started the game and threw 31 pitches. Wright stated the stress he put on his surgically repaired knee as a starter in the first half aggravated the injury and landed him on the disabled list for a second time. That makes us think the Red Sox will use him as a reliever when he's ready to return.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Throws live batting practice•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Set for live BP•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Progresses to simulated game•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Continuing bullpen session•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Throws off mound•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....