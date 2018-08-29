Wright (knee) walked one and struck out one over two innings for Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday.

Wright made his first rehab appearance since landing on the disabled list in late June. The knuckleballer started the game and threw 31 pitches. Wright stated the stress he put on his surgically repaired knee as a starter in the first half aggravated the injury and landed him on the disabled list for a second time. That makes us think the Red Sox will use him as a reliever when he's ready to return.