Wright allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one in 2.1 innings of relief in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Oakland.

This was Wright's first game action of 2018 after he dealt with a knee injury and served a 15-game suspension. He's expected to remain in a relief role, a plan that was reinforced Tuesday after the Red Sox placed relievers Hector Velazquez (back) and Carson Smith (shoulder) on the disabled list Tuesday.

