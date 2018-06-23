Wright didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 14-10 win over the Mariners, surrendering all 10 runs on 10 hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 3.1 innings while striking out three.

His knuckleball wasn't doing much dancing Friday, as Nelson Cruz crushed a pair of three-run homers off Wright while Ryon Healy also chipped in a solo shot, but J.D. Martinez and the Red Sox offense rallied in the later innings to take the right-hander off the hook for a well-deserved loss. Wright's ERA jumped more than two runs after the fiasco, but it still stands at a respectable 3.38 heading into Thursday's home start against the Angels.