The Red Sox placed Wright on the 10-day injured list with a right big toe contusion, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Wright was roughed up for three runs on three hits while recording only one out in his relief appearance in Saturday's loss, but the poor showing was the least of his concerns. Instead, Wright was hobbled after taking a line drive off his right foot and will apparently need at least a week and a half to wait for the swelling and soreness in his big toe to subside. The newly acquired Andrew Cashner will assume Wright's spot on the 25-man roster.