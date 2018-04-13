Red Sox's Steven Wright: Nears rehab assignment
Wright (knee) pitched five inning during an extended spring training game Wednesday and will participate in one more spring contest before potentially beginning a rehab assignment, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reports.
Wright continues to work his way back from knee surgery that he underwent last May. The right-hander will likely appear in multiple games in the minors before returning to Boston, which will then trigger a 15-game suspension that he was levied for violating the league's domestic violence policy in late March. Expect an update on his status once the club deems him fit to take the field for a rehab assignment.
