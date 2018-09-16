Red Sox's Steven Wright: Notches first save
Wright allowed a walk and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Sunday against the Mets, as he secured the save.
Wright was called upon in the ninth inning for his first save opportunity of the season. Craig Kimbrel was likely unavailable, given he'd collected saves in three of the previous four days. Wright has been solid in relief since being removed from the starting rotation, recording six scoreless appearances (seven innings) while fanning four. He's posted a 2.87 ERA with 35 strikeouts through 47 innings this season.
