Wright (knee) was taken off Boston's ALDS roster prior to Game 2 on Saturday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

As expected, Wright was removed from the active roster in order to make room for another reliever (Heath Hembree) for the remainder of the series against New York. Due to this move, Wright will not be available to rejoin the roster in the ALCS should Boston defeat the Yankees. Though Wright has not been ruled out for the rest of the postseason at this point -- more should be known following his appointment with a specialist next week -- the World Series is the only round that he will be eligible to return in following this decision.