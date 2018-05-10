Red Sox's Steven Wright: One more rehab outing
Wright (suspension) threw six innings of one-run ball in a rehabilitation outing for Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Wright is expected to make one more rehab appearance, throwing an inning or two of relief, before the Red Sox prepare to get him back from his 15-game suspension. Manager Alex Cora said he's not sure how Wright will be used when he returns to the team, although out of the bullpen is the likeliest scenario.
