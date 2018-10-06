Wright (knee) will not be available for the remainder of the ALDS against the Yankees. When the series moves to New York following Game 2 on Saturday, he will visit his knee specialist to determine the severity of his injury, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Wright underwent an MRI on the knee Friday night after the Red Sox took Game 1 in Boston, though the results of that test have yet to be revealed. The right-hander didn't appear during Friday's contest, so it's unknown as to when this issue first came about. Look for an update on Wright's status following the appointment with his specialist. If the Red Sox wind up replacing Wright on the active 25-man roster, he will not be available to pitch in the ALCS should the club advance.