Red Sox's Steven Wright: Out for rest of ALDS
Wright (knee) will not be available for the remainder of the ALDS against the Yankees. When the series moves to New York following Game 2 on Saturday, he will visit his knee specialist to determine the severity of his injury, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Wright underwent an MRI on the knee Friday night after the Red Sox took Game 1 in Boston, though the results of that test have yet to be revealed. The right-hander didn't appear during Friday's contest, so it's unknown as to when this issue first came about. Look for an update on Wright's status following the appointment with his specialist. If the Red Sox wind up replacing Wright on the active 25-man roster, he will not be available to pitch in the ALCS should the club advance.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Undergoes MRI on knee•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Has game-changing outing•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Notches first save•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Bridges to closer in win•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Throws two innings Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Pitches back-to-back days•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...