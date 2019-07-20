Red Sox's Steven Wright: Out longer than expected
Wright (toe) still isn't doing any baseball activities, Guerin Austin of NESN reports.
Wright has been out for a week with a bruised right big toe. He seems to be set for longer than a minimum-length stay on the injured list, though the Red Sox have yet to provide a specific timeline.
