Wright worked around a double and a walk to pitch a scoreless sixth inning in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Braves.

Wright made his second appearance in as many days, suggesting he's ready for a normal workload following a stint on the disabled list due to a knee injury. It's too soon to tell if Wright can be a consistently effective reliever, but the Red Sox could really use a steady hand in the bullpen.

More News
Our Latest Stories