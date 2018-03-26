Wright (knee) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Wright is still recovering from May knee surgery and received a PRP injection in his knee Monday. Once he returns from the DL, he'll have to serve a 15-game suspension for a violation of the league's domestic violence policy. That leaves him eligible to return in late April at the earliest. Brian Johnson and Hector Velasquez are in line to open the season in Boston's rotation while Wright, Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) and Drew Pomeranz (forearm) remain injured.