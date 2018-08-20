Red Sox's Steven Wright: Progresses to simulated game
Wright (knee) threw a two-inning simulated game Saturday and could soon be ready for a minor-league rehab assignment, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Manager Alex Cora noted that Wright will need to complete at least one more live batting-practice session at some point during the Red Sox's four-game series with Cleveland early this week before heading to the minors. Cora also relayed that the Red Sox are preparing knuckleballer for a bullpen role upon his return, as the team will soon have five healthy starters with Chris Sale (shoulder) and Eduardo Rodriguez (ankle) also on the mend. Over his six relief outings earlier this season, Wright delivered a 2.25 ERA across 16 innings.
