Wright (knee) is coming along slower than expected, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The knuckleballer was given a PRP injection earlier in July but it seems the treatment has not quite had the desired effect. As things stand now, Wright seems to be in a holding pattern with his recovery, making his return timetable hazy. He had surgery on the same (left) knee in May of 2017.

More News
Our Latest Stories