Red Sox's Steven Wright: Pulled early from rehab start
Wright (knee) was removed from a rehabilitation start in the third inning due to lower back stiffness, Stephen Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.
Wright had made it through 61 pitches and 2.2 innings before getting pulled. He's making his way back from from surgery to repair his left knee.
