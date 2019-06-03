Red Sox's Steven Wright: Rehab assignment impending
Wright (suspension) is expected to report to one of the Red Sox's minor-league affiliates to begin a rehab assignment June 10, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Wright has been working out at the Red Sox's extended spring training facility in Florida since receiving an 80-game suspension in March for violating Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drugs policy. The 34-year-old opted not to appeal the ban and has kept his arm conditioned by throwing bullpen and live batting practice sessions in addition to simulated games. Wright is slated to pitch a three-inning simulated game Wednesday as a final dress rehearsal for his first rehab appearance next weekend. He'll be eligible to rejoin the Red Sox on June 25 and could immediately factor into the team's late-inning mix. In his 16 outings as a reliever in 2018, the knuckleballer posted a 1.52 ERA while limiting the opposition to a .190 batting average.
