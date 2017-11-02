Wright (knee) was taken off the 60-day DL and reinstated by the team Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Wright was placed on the disabled list May 1 with a sprained left knee, and underwent a season-ending cartilage restoration operation a few days later. The knuckerballer may not be fully recovered by the time spring training rolls around, but more updates on his status are sure to be released throughout the offseason.

