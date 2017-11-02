Red Sox's Steven Wright: Reinstated from disabled list
Wright (knee) was taken off the 60-day DL and reinstated by the team Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Wright was placed on the disabled list May 1 with a sprained left knee, and underwent a season-ending cartilage restoration operation a few days later. The knuckerballer may not be fully recovered by the time spring training rolls around, but more updates on his status are sure to be released throughout the offseason.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Heads to 60-day DL•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Has successful knee surgery•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Out for remainder of season•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Likely headed for knee surgery•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Having knee examined further•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Heads to disabled list with knee injury•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...