Red Sox's Steven Wright: Relieves Pomeranz again
Wright allowed one hit and three walks while striking out four over three scoreless innings of relief in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Astros.
This was the third straight start by Drew Pomeranz that required Wright to throw multiple relief innings. Over those three starts, Pomeranz has allowed 13 runs in 13.1 innings while Wright has upstaged him, allowing just two runs in 10.2 innings. Manager Alex Cora confirmed to Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald that Pomeranz, who has a 6.81 ERA over eight starts, will make his next start, so Wright remains in the bullpen for now.
