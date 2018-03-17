Red Sox's Steven Wright: Scheduled for live BP
Wright (knee) will throw three innings of live batting practice Saturday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Wright is one of three Boston starters expected to open the season on the disabled list. Even when he's healthy enough to return, Wright's not guaranteed a spot in the rotation. When healthy, two of a group consisting of Wright, Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) and Drew Pomeranz (forearm) will take up the final two spots in the rotation.
