Wright (knee) will throw two innings of live batting practice Wednesday, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.

Wright, who has been recovering from last year's knee surgery, is expected to open the season on the disabled list, but this latest development alters that picture. That he's ready to throw off a mound means there's an outside chance Wright could be ready for the first turn of the rotation in the regular season. Manager Alex Cora suggests the knuckle-baller could get his work in leading up to March 28 -- the day before Opening Day -- and put him in line to pitch April 2, the first time Boston will need a fifth starter.