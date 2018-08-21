Wright (knee) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Assuming everything goes off without a hitch, Wright could be cleared to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment shortly thereafter. Once Wright is cleared to return, he's expected to fill a relief role. The veteran knuckleballer compiled a 2.25 ERA across 16 innings of relief earlier in the year.

